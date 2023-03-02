US approves potential Taiwan arms sale worth $619 million
- The proposed sale, including missiles for F-16 jet fighters, comes amid increased China tensions.
The State Department has approved a $619 million sale of hundreds of missiles to Taiwan to arm new U.S.-made F-16 jet fighters the island is expecting to receive by mid-decade.
The proposed sale, which the State Department informed Congress about on Wednesday, comes as tensions rise between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan and other issues. China considers the self-ruled island part of its territory and has threatened to take it by force.
The U.S. has responded with the approval of more than $20 billion in sales of military aircraft, Javelin and Stinger missiles, howitzers and other munitions since 2019 to Taiwan.
The latest proposed sale is the first in 2023 following a raft at the end of last year. It includes 200 Amraam missiles and 100 AGM-88B HARMs that can take out land-based radar stations, as well as launchers and other supporting items.
The main contractors for the latest planned package are Raytheon Technologies Corp. and Lockheed Martin Corp., which is also building the F-16 jets. The first of the 66 aircraft is on schedule to be delivered in the mid-2020s as planned, according to people familiar with the order.
Both companies have been sanctioned by China for their involvement in arms exports to Taiwan. U.S. and company officials have described them as symbolic, with no impact on their business.
U.S. defense contractors are boosting capacity to handle demand driven by the conflict in Ukraine, but have run into supply-chain problems and labor shortages that have hampered increased production.
The logjams have raised concerns among U.S. government and congressional officials about the growing backlog of weapons bound for Taiwan.
Beijing has long successfully worked to isolate Taiwan diplomatically. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has heightened concerns that the self-governing island could come under attack, prompting the U.S. and its allies to step up demonstrations of support for Taipei.
The weaponry is part of Washington’s “porcupine" strategy to arm Taiwan in a way that raises the cost to China should it decide to invade.
The U.S.-Taiwan Business Council, a group that represents companies doing business with Taiwan, said the latest assistance would assist greatly in fortifying air defenses but cautioned that it wasn’t enough. “Force modernization is an ongoing year-on-year effort; it cannot be pushed into the indefinite future without serious evolving damage to Taiwan’s national defense," said Rupert Hammond-Chambers, the council’s president.
President Biden has repeatedly said the U.S. would come to Taiwan’s aid in an attack, though officially U.S. policy is to keep its intentions ambiguous.
Though the U.S. has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the two sides maintain interest offices in each other’s capitals and have hosted a number of lower-level delegations of lawmakers or former officials. California Democrat Nancy Pelosivisited Taiwan last summer while she was speaker of the House, a trip that drew condemnation from Beijing. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) has said he also wants to visit Taiwan.
