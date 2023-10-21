US budget gap soars to $1.7 trillion, largest outside COVID era
The Treasury Department said the deficit was the largest since a COVID-fueled $2.78 trillion gap in 2021. It marks a major return to ballooning deficits after back-to-back declines during President Joe Biden's first two years in office
The United States government on Friday posted a $1.695 trillion budget deficit in fiscal 2023, a 23 percent jump from the prior year as revenues fell and outlays for Social Security, Medicare and record-high interest costs on the federal debt rose.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message