U.S. Coast Guard says hurricane may shut oil ports

STORM-BERYL/OIL-PRODUCTION (UPDATE 1):UPDATE 1-U.S. Coast Guard says hurricane may shut oil ports

Reuters
First Published7 Jul 2024, 01:11 AM IST
Mint Default Caption
Mint Default Caption

(Updates with new forecast, port warnings, possible effects on terminals)

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, July 6 (Reuters) -

The U.S. Coast Guard warned of possible Texas port closures from Corpus Christi to Houston because of Hurricane Beryl, which is expected to make landfall by Monday morning south of Port Lavaca.

Port closures could bring to a temporary halt shipments of crude oil to refineries and motor fuels from those plants.

Shell Plc completed the evacuation of workers from its Perdido production platform in the U.S.-regulated Gulf of Mexico ahead of the approach of Tropical Storm Beryl, the company said on Friday night.

Production on Perdido was shut prior to the evacuations. Shell said it also evacuated workers from the Whale platform, which is due to start production later this year.

Gibson Energy, which operates a large oil terminal in Corpus Christi, said operations were continuing, but it would take further steps depending on the forecast.

The latest forecast would put Corpus Christi on the dry side of the storm where the lowest winds and least rain could be expected. But Beryl could still bring gale-force winds to the port, which is why the Coast Guard would shut it.

Most of the northern Gulf's offshore oil and natural gas production is east of Beryl's forecast track.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore production of about 1.8 million barrels per day accounts for about 14% of total U.S. crude output, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Any impact on supplies could push up prices of U.S. oil and offshore crude grades.

Oil major Chevron Corp, among the biggest U.S. offshore producers, said on Friday that production from its operated assets remained at normal levels. It said it had evacuated nonessential personnel from some of its Gulf of Mexico facilities. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Diane Craft and Leslie Adler)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:7 Jul 2024, 01:11 AM IST
HomeEconomyU.S. Coast Guard says hurricane may shut oil ports

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.00-43.00
    Chennai
    74,747.00901.00
    Delhi
    74,964.001,335.00
    Kolkata
    75,037.001,481.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Economy

    More From Popular in Economy
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue