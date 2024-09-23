US Companies Are Ready to Borrow Billions Following Fed Rate Cut

Corporate borrowers are storming debt markets on Monday following the Federal Reserve’s decision last week to begin lowering its benchmark interest rate, pushing borrowing costs down.

Bloomberg
Published23 Sep 2024, 10:22 PM IST
Mint Default Caption
Mint Default Caption

(Bloomberg) -- Corporate borrowers are storming debt markets on Monday following the Federal Reserve’s decision last week to begin lowering its benchmark interest rate, pushing borrowing costs down. 

Ten high-grade issuers — including T-Mobile — are looking to raise cash, with the market bouncing back after sales fell short of issuance forecasts last week. There could be $20 billion to $25 billion worth of deals this week, according to syndicate desks. There are 10 companies borrowing in the junk-bond market, marking its busiest day this year in terms of the number of issuers. Also in the US, 14 leveraged loan deals launched. 

Last week, the Fed decided to cut interest rates by half a percentage point, a move that caused credit spreads to tighten further. That’s giving borrowers another chance to refinance and raise fresh capital before earnings blackouts, and potential volatility around US elections or upcoming economic data. 

“With the uncertainty of the Fed’s decision out of the way and investors still having liquidity to be deployed, it appears issuers are eager to get their deals done,” said David Schiffman, lead portfolio manager at Aquila Investment Management. “Companies do not want to be shut out of the market as liquidity becomes more difficult as we approach the election.”

The average yield in the US investment-grade and high-yield bond markets fell following the Fed’s move, making it more attractive for issuers. Spreads have also narrowed. Leveraged loan prices have held steady over the past week. 

Read: Valuation Angst Is Being Stoked by Fed’s Big Cut: Credit Weekly

Companies in the junk-bond market on Monday include online furniture retailer Wayfair LLC, which is looking to borrow $700 million to refinance existing maturities. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is the lead bookrunner on the transaction. Cigarette-filter manufacturer Cerdia launched a $800 million offering to refinance its notes due 2027 and to fund a shareholder distribution. Coal producer Coronado, meanwhile, is issuing $400 million of debt to redeem its 2026 notes.

Telecommunications provider Windstream Holdings, Inc. is tapping both the loan and bond markets. It launched a $1.3 billion debt package on Monday to refinance existing loans, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. leading the transactions.

While a majority of the deals in the loan market this year are to reprice or refinance existing debt, transactions funding leveraged buyouts are also on the upswing. On Monday, Agco Grain & Protein is marketing a $400 million offering to help finance an acquisition by American Industrial Partners. That deal is being led by Santander. 

--With assistance from Gowri Gurumurthy and Jeannine Amodeo.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 10:22 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyUS Companies Are Ready to Borrow Billions Following Fed Rate Cut

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    454.35
    03:55 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    10.15 (2.29%)

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    1.9 (1.25%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,323.50
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    -16.75 (-1.25%)

    State Bank Of India

    801.80
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    19.9 (2.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra

    63.07
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    4.65 (7.96%)

    Godrej Properties

    3,193.50
    03:51 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    204.8 (6.85%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,036.95
    03:50 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    66 (6.8%)

    Adani Total Gas

    836.10
    03:48 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    47.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,935.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,941.00-10.00
      Delhi
      76,093.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,945.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.