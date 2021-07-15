Mr. Biden’s appointments of high-profile U.S. progressives who have criticized tech giants—Lina Khan to run the Federal Trade Commission, and Tim Wu to the White House Economic Council—have been widely seen as indicating that Mr. Biden plans to turn up the heat on internet conglomerates. Companies such as Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc. and Google parent Alphabet Inc. previously felt little pressure from Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, who criticized past EU efforts to restrain U.S. tech companies.