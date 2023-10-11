U.S. Considers Dropping Sanctions Against Israeli Billionaire in Push for EV Metals
SummaryThe plan would allow Dan Gertler to participate in mining deals with Saudi Arabia. American companies would get some of the metals.
As part of its quest to gain access to minerals critical to the energy transition, the U.S. has recently considered a plan to drop sanctions against an Israeli mining magnate accused of corruption, according to people familiar with the matter.
