U.S. Considers Dropping Sanctions Against Israeli Billionaire in Push for EV Metals

Saudi Arabia is looking both at buying stakes in or the entire copper-cobalt projects, some of the people said, in deals that could be worth around $2 billion. Some of the projects in Congo that the Saudis are looking at include those owned by Swiss mining and trading giant Glencore and Eurasian Resources Group, a Kazakh-backed mining company, the people said. A spokesperson for ERG said it is often approached by various investors but that it doesn’t intend to sell its Congolese assets. A spokesperson for Glencore declined to comment.