Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / US consumer confidence falls in November to nine-month low

US consumer confidence falls in November to nine-month low

US consumers were more sanguine about longer-term prospects for prices.
1 min read . 09:38 PM IST AP

  • The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 109.5, down from 111.6 in October

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WASHINGTON : U.S. consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in November, clipped by rising prices and lingering concerns about the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON : U.S. consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in November, clipped by rising prices and lingering concerns about the coronavirus.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 109.5, down from 111.6 in October. It was the lowest reading since the index stood at 95.2 in February and would not include the ramifications of omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus that has begun to spread.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 109.5, down from 111.6 in October. It was the lowest reading since the index stood at 95.2 in February and would not include the ramifications of omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus that has begun to spread.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Conference Board said that concerns about rising prices and to a lesser degree lingering worries about the delta variant were the primary drivers of the decline.

There was an even larger drop this week in the University of Michigan's gauge of consumer sentiment, which fell in November to a decade-low for many of the same reasons.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!