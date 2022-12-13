US consumer inflation slows in November, up 7.1% year-on-year; stock futures soar2 min read . 07:18 PM IST
- US inflation data: Traders are now focusing on US retail inflation data and the Federal Reserve policy decision due on Wednesday
US stock futures rose over 3% after consumer inflation eased in November, warranting a less hawkish Federal Reserve and bringing some relief to policymakers, according to government data released on Tuesday. However, the figure is still about three times the pre-pandemic pace.
The consumer price index (CPI), a closely-watched measure of inflation, jumped 7.1% from a year ago, down from 7.7% in October, as per the figures released by the Labor Department.
On a month-to-month basis, the consumer price index rose just 0.1% in November, down from 0.4% in October.
S&P 500 contracts jumped, Nasdaq 100 futures added more than 4% and the policy-sensitive two-year Treasury yield sank more than 15 basis points.
Economists broadly expect annual price growth to slow substantially next year, but it’s unclear just how bumpy or painful the path back to the central bank’s target will be.
“Today’s US CPI data will give us an idea on how the market pricing for the Fed’s terminal rate will clash with the dot plot projections that will come out tomorrow, and that will, in all cases, hammer any potentially optimistic market sentiment," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, wrote in a note. “Therefore, even if we see a great CPI print and a nice market rally today, it may not extend past the Fed decision on Wednesday."
The US Fed concludes its two-day policy meeting tomorrow and is expected to announce a half-point interest rate increase. While that would be a smaller hike than implemented in the last four meetings, it would put rates at the highest level since 2007.
Money market participants now see an 89% chance that the Fed will increase the benchmark rate by 50 basis points, with the rates peaking in May 2023 at 4.98%.
Fears that the Fed's aggressive policy tightening will tip the economy into a recession have pushed the benchmark S&P 500 down 16.3% this year.
Still, the index has rallied off its October lows on hopes that the Fed would slow the pace of its rate hikes.
Meanwhile, India's annual retail inflation rose 5.88% in November from 6.77% in the previous month, much lower than the median estimate of 6.40% in a poll.
Traders are now focusing on the US retail inflation data and the Federal Reserve policy decision due tomorrow.
The question for investors is whether or not that will be enough to temper expectations for US interest rates to peak around 5% by May or June.
With agency inputs
