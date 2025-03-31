Consumers are worried about the economy. Why it isn’t all gloom and doom.

February’s retail sales recovered slightly from January’s precipitous drop but still came in short of expectations. Personal consumption expenditures for the month rose by 0.4% from January, slightly higher than the 0.3% gain economists projected, and ticked up by just 0.1% when adjusted for inflation. On top of that, the savings rate rose to 4.6% last month, the highest level recorded since last summer. Consumers tend to save more when they feel uneasy about the economy. If they’re saving, they’re typically not spending.