US consumer spending falls; inflation cooling2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 07:22 PM IST
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, dropped 0.2% last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday
U.S. consumer spending fell in December, putting the economy on a lower growth path heading into 2023, while inflation continued to subside, which could give the Federal Reserve room to further slow the pace of its interest rate hikes next week.
