US inflation beats Wall Street estimates, rises 0.4% in March; Fed's June rate cut hopes fade away

US inflation beats Wall Street estimates, rises 0.4% in March; Fed's June rate cut hopes fade away

Written By Nikita Prasad

  • US inflation: In the 12 months through March 2024, the CPI increased 3.5 per cent, which follows a 3.2 per cent rise in February, according to US govt data.

US inflation rose more than expected in March led by food and rent prices.

US inflation increased more-than-expected in March 2024 mostly driven by petrol and shelter costs, pushing away hopes of a June interest rate cut from the US Federal Reserve. The US consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4 per cent sequentially--higher than Wall Street estimates, showed data released by the the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said on Wednesday, April 10. In the 12 months through March, the CPI increased 3.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY), which follows a 3.2 per cent rise in February 2024.

MORE TO COME

