US credit rating downgrade: What does the loss of AAA rating mean?3 min read 03 Aug 2023, 09:39 AM IST
Fitch downgrades US credit rating, but impact is likely to be symbolic and have little immediate consequence.
Fitch has downgraded its credit rating for the United States, becoming the second of the top-three ratings agencies to strip the country of a top AAA rating. The impact upon the world's top economy is likely to be just symbolic, at least immediately.
