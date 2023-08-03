US Dollar likely to maintain its position against foreign currencies over next 3 months, says Reuters Survey2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 12:37 PM IST
US dollar to maintain its position vs. most currencies over next 3 months due to expectations of higher interest rates. Euro's recent run likely to end, trading around $1.10 in 3 months.
According to FX strategists surveyed by Reuters, the US dollar will maintain its position versus the majority of foreign currencies over the next three months because of predictions that interest rates would remain higher for longer due to the strength of the domestic economy.
