US Dollar tumbled most in a year as traders bet on the end of US hikes
A Bloomberg gauge of the dollar tumbled as much as 1.3 percent on Tuesday, the largest such drop since November 2022. It stayed close to the previous day’s close on Wednesday, helping propel the won and ringgit to the top of Asia’s currency rankings.
The US dollar tumbled by the most in a year after soft inflation data led traders to ramp up bets the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates by mid-2024, sending Treasury yields plunging.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message