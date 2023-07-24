US economic soft landing hinges on Fed’s tolerance of inflation4 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:17 AM IST
The Fed is expected to raise interest rates this week to slow the economy and reduce inflation to its 2% target. However, the question remains whether the Fed will need to raise rates further in the future if inflation remains high.
Rising hopes of a soft landing for the US economy likely hinge on the Federal Reserve’s willingness to tolerate inflation markedly higher than it would prefer.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×