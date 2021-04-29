Subscribe
Home >Economy >US economy grew robustly in first quarter

US economy grew robustly in first quarter

Premium
AFP Photo
5 min read . 10:48 PM IST JOSH MITCHELL

  • GDP grew at 6.4% annual rate in the quarter, leaving economy within 1% of its peak

A burst of growth put the U.S. economy just a shave below its pre-pandemic size in the first quarter, extending what is shaping up to be a rapid, consumer-driven recovery this year.

Gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services made in the U.S., grew at a 6.4% seasonally adjusted annual rate in January through March, the Commerce Department said Thursday. That left the world’s largest economy within 1% of its peak, reached in late 2019, just before the coronavirus pandemic reached the U.S.

