US economy grows at 4.3% in third quarter; Trump credits tariffs for ‘great economic numbers’

The United States (US) economy grew at the rate of 4.3% in the third quarter of the calendar year 2025 amid the rising consumer spending, exports, and government spending in the Western nation, reported the news agency AP on Tuesday, 23 December 2025.

On Tuesday, the US Commerce Department data showed that the US gross domestic product (GDP) rose to 4.3% for the July to September quarter, compared to its earlier 3.8% levels in the April-June quarter of 2025.

According to the news agency's report, the data firm FactSet analysts expected the US economy to grow at a 3% for the same period.

Trump credits US tariffs US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the US tariffs were the reason behind the growth of the country's economy. Trump also said that the conditions are set to only become better over time.

The US President also said that the United States has “no inflation” and with a backdrop of “great national security.”

“The TARIFFS are responsible for the GREAT USA Economic Numbers JUST ANNOUNCED…AND THEY WILL ONLY GET BETTER! Also, NO INFLATION & GREAT NATIONAL SECURITY. Pray for the U.S. Supreme Court!!! President DJT,” said US President Donald Trump in his post on Truth Social.

US Inflation Mint reported earlier, citing the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that the consumer inflation in the United States unexpectedly cooled for the month of November 2025, a key economic indicator which was delayed due to the federal government shutdown in the country.

The US consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose by 2.7% in November 2025, compared to the 3% rise in September 2025. According to a Reuters poll, the economists were expecting the inflation to be at 3.1% for the period, before the data beat the market expectations.

The October US inflation data release was cancelled due to the 43-day-long federal government shutdown. According to the agency report, the lower CPI numbers were potentially a result of the delayed data collection and holiday season discounts.

US employment snapshot The United States added a total of 64,000 jobs in November 2025, but lost 105,000 in October, according to the latest delayed job report released on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

However, the unemployment rate in the US economy rose to 4.6%, marking its steepest rise since 2021. This rise was up from the 4.4% unemployment rate in the US economy for the month of September 2025.

The unemployment rates were at their lowest in April 2023, when the joblessness in the country dropped to 3.4%. However, the rising unemployment rates come amid the US Federal Reserve's third consecutive rate cut this month.