The US economy surprised yet again by posting a strong growth in the third quarter of this year. Higher consumer spending, increased corporate investments in artificial intelligence, larger government defence spending, and higher exports, along with lower imports, fueled growth.
Mint Explainer | How the US economy defied expectations in 2025
SummaryExperts say, despite some pain points, the US economy remains on a strong footing as it enters 2026.
The US economy surprised yet again by posting a strong growth in the third quarter of this year. Higher consumer spending, increased corporate investments in artificial intelligence, larger government defence spending, and higher exports, along with lower imports, fueled growth.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More