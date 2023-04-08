U.S. Economy’s ‘Two Cycles’ Put Fed in a Pickle

This reflects what T.S. Lombard economist Steven Blitz says are two cycles operating at once in the U.S. economy—the ordinary business cycle and a Covid cycle. The ordinary business cycle is going as one might expect after massive tightening by the Federal Reserve, with sectors that are especially sensitive to interest rates, like construction, and to people’s economic expectations, like retail, starting to turn down. At the same time, in some sectors there is still room to keep making up ground lost during Covid as businesses like hotels and dentists’ offices are still staffing up.