US economy slowed but still grew at 2.9% rate last quarter3 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 07:09 PM IST
- The housing market, which is especially vulnerable to higher loan rates, has already been badly bruised: Sales of existing homes have dropped for 11 straight months
The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.9% annual pace from October through December, ending 2022 with momentum despite the pressure of high interest rates and widespread fears of a looming recession.
