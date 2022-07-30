US economy transitions to slower growth as inflation weighs on consumers

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge rose 6.8% in June from the year before, the sharpest rise since January 1982, the Commerce Department said Friday. A separate measure of consumer inflation was up 9.1% in June from a year earlier. A tight labor market could continue to exert upward pressure on inflation. Wages and benefits rose 5.1% in the second quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, the Labor Department said Friday. That was the fastest rate of increase on records back to 2001, and was led by better pay for private-sector workers.

