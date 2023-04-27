Hello User
Home / Economy / US economy weakens in first quarter

US economy weakens in first quarter

1 min read . 06:45 PM IST Livemint
The US housing market has been battered due to higher interest rates.

  • The US economic growth declined as higher interest rates hammered the housing market and businesses reduced inventories

The US economy in first quarter registered a weak growth rate of 1.1%.

The commerce department estimates  released on Thursday showed that the US gross domestic product (GDP) weakened after growing 3.2% from July through September and 2.6% from October through November. 

But consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of US economic activity, grew at a 3.7% annual pace, the fastest quarterly pace in nearly two years.

The US economic growth declined as higher interest rates hammered the housing market and businesses reduced inventories. 

The slowdown in US economy reflects the impact of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy to tame inflation, with nine interest rate hikes over the past year.

Analysts expect that the surge in borrowing costs is expected to send the US economy into a recession.

Consumers, whose spending accounts for roughly 70% of US economic output, seem to be starting to feel the chill. Retail sales had enjoyed a strong start in January, aided by warmer-than-expected weather and bigger Social Security checks. But in February and again in March, retail sales tumbled.

The worst fears of a 2008-style financial crisis have eased over the past month. But lingering credit cutbacks, which were mentioned in the Fed’s survey this month of regional economies, is likely to hobble growth.

The global backdrop is also looking bleaker. The International Monetary Fund this month downgraded its forecast for worldwide economic growth, citing rising interest rates around the world, financial uncertainty and chronic inflation. American exporters could suffer as a consequence.

Recession fears rose early last year after GDP had shrunk for two straight quarters. But the economy roared back in the second half of 2022, powered by surprisingly sturdy consumer spending.

 

 

