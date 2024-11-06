Economy
What Trump's win means for the Indian rupee
Summary
- A rise in global risk aversion would mean that the rupee may see further pressure after touching fresh record lows on Wednesday. RBI will step in to curb volatility, say experts.
Mumbai: The Indian rupee is expected to remain under pressure on the back of a strengthening US dollar as Donald Trump wins the presidential race, experts said, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to curb volatility in the forex market.
