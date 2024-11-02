US Elections 2024: Can a Trump presidency jeopardize the US Fed’s independence? Here’s what economists say

  • Economists say that if Republican candidate Donald Trump wins the US elections, the independence of the US Federal Reserve might be at risk.

Nikita Prasad
Published2 Nov 2024, 05:58 PM IST
(FILES)File photo shows the US Federal Reserve in Washington, AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER/FILES
(FILES)File photo shows the US Federal Reserve in Washington, AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER/FILES

Ahead of the US elections outcome, some US economists say that if Republican candidate Donald Trump wins the US elections, the independence of the US Federal Reserve might be at risk.

According to John Hardy, chief macro strategist at investment platform Saxor, a Tump presidency could put the independence of the Federal Reserve at stake

“Pro-American or not, Trump’s intent to further cut taxes would further stimulate the US economy and provide a growth boost, while also expanding already absurdly large US deficits," said the economis

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 05:58 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyUS Elections 2024: Can a Trump presidency jeopardize the US Fed’s independence? Here’s what economists say

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.00-790.00
      Chennai
      80,571.00-790.00
      Delhi
      80,723.00-790.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.00-790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.06
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.