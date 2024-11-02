Ahead of the US elections outcome, some US economists say that if Republican candidate Donald Trump wins the US elections, the independence of the US Federal Reserve might be at risk.
According to John Hardy, chief macro strategist at investment platform Saxor, a Tump presidency could put the independence of the Federal Reserve at stake
“Pro-American or not, Trump’s intent to further cut taxes would further stimulate the US economy and provide a growth boost, while also expanding already absurdly large US deficits," said the economis
