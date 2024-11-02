Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / US Elections 2024: Can a Trump presidency jeopardize the US Fed's independence? Here's what economists say
BREAKING NEWS

US Elections 2024: Can a Trump presidency jeopardize the US Fed's independence? Here's what economists say

Nikita Prasad

  • Economists say that if Republican candidate Donald Trump wins the US elections, the independence of the US Federal Reserve might be at risk.

(FILES)File photo shows the US Federal Reserve in Washington, AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER/FILES

Ahead of the US elections outcome, some US economists say that if Republican candidate Donald Trump wins the US elections, the independence of the US Federal Reserve might be at risk.

According to John Hardy, chief macro strategist at investment platform Saxor, a Tump presidency could put the independence of the Federal Reserve at stake

“Pro-American or not, Trump’s intent to further cut taxes would further stimulate the US economy and provide a growth boost, while also expanding already absurdly large US deficits," said the economis

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.