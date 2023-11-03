US employers tighten hands adding 1,50,000 jobs in October, unemployment rate rises
As the United States economy struggles with the high inflation and subsequent measures by the Federal Reserve, job growth has witnessed a sharp decline with 1,50,000 hirings in October. The number still looks decent but is considerably less when compared to September when the job growth stood robust at 2,97,000. The employers in the US tightened their hand as the US Fed decided to keep the benchmark rates unchanged 5.25%-5.50% range, with no signs of reductions. The US unemployment rate increased from 3.8% to 3.9% in October.