As the United States economy struggles with the high inflation and subsequent measures by the Federal Reserve, job growth has witnessed a sharp decline with 1,50,000 hirings in October. The number still looks decent but is considerably less when compared to September when the job growth stood robust at 2,97,000. The employers in the US tightened their hand as the US Fed decided to keep the benchmark rates unchanged 5.25%-5.50% range, with no signs of reductions. The US unemployment rate increased from 3.8% to 3.9% in October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The experts also pointed to the strikes by United Auto Workers, which might have contributed to the low numbers in job growth. The strikes are over for now as the workers reached a temporary settlement with the companies that promised them better pay and benefits.

The employment figures still look promising as they helped the US maintain its strong position and played a significant role in bolstering consumer spending. The wage-related problems continue to ease as the average hourly wage saw a modest 0.2% increase compared to September. The math looks far better when seen with a yearly lens as the average hourly wage jumped 4.1% compared to the same period last fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Drop in the overall labour force But, the US Fed will surely look more closely at the number of people in the labour force which witnessed a drop of 2,01,000 in October. The central bank is closely monitoring all data related to the economy as it aims to tame inflation which hit a four-decade high last year but has slowed sharply since then.

Despite a slowdown, the companies look intrested in hiring more people. The latest figures from the Labor Department indicate that in September, employers advertised 9.6 million job vacancies, marking a slight increase compared to August. The number is still lower than than 12 million recorded in March 2022, but as per the department, there is an average of 1.4 job opportunities for every unemployed American.

(With inputs from AP) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

