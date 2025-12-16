US employment report: 64,000 jobs created in November 2025, but unemployment at four-year-high

US employers added 64,000 jobs in November 2025, but lost 105,000 in October, the government said in delayed reports released on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, rose to 4.6%, the highest in the country since 2021.

The addition of 64,000 non-farm jobs as reported by the US Labor Department beat the expectations of economists polled by Reuters, who had predicted a 50,000 rise in November.

Meanwhile, loss of jobs in October reflected the departure of thousands of US federal government workers who took deferred buyouts of the Donald Trump administration's push to reduce the size of the government.

Data showed that Federal payrolls had decreased by 162,000 in October, followed by another 6,000 in November.

The numbers for both October and November came in late because of the 43-day US federal government shutdown, the longest in US history.