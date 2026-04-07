US Energy agency says fuel prices may keep rising for months after Strait of Hormuz reopens: All we know

The United States Energy Department's statistical body has in its recent short-term energy outlook report said that fuel prices could keep rising for months even after the Strait of Hormuz reopens, Reuters reported.
Notably, this comes after US President Donald Trump repeatedly assured American consumers that shocks are temporary and there will be immediate relief when the war with Iran ends, it added. Trump has seen his approval ratings in the US dip amid the war, months ahead of the November mid-term elections.
The US-Israel war with Iran has pushed oil and fuel prices near recent highs as Tehran has been blocking the crucial waterway.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Tuesday said fuel price trajectory depends on multiple variables, including how long the strategic Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and how much oil production in the Middle East has been impacted by the conflict. At present, these are only estimates and the real impact would be known once the dust settles, it noted.
“Just as we had never before seen the strait close, we've never seen it reopen. What exactly that looks like remains to be seen,” the EIA said.
The EIA said it expects full restoration of flows through the Strait of Hormuz will take months even after the conflict ends, and it expects uncertainty around future supply disruptions to keep oil prices above pre-conflict levels through the rest of this year.
Trump has given Iran an ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz by the end of Tuesday and threatened that if an agreement is not reached today, “a whole civilization will die tonight”.
“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump wrote, adding that he doesn't want that to happen, “but it probably will”.
"However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World,” he said, adding that “47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”
This comes after he gave Iran a 48-hour ultimatum last week to open the Strait of Hormuz. “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F***** Strait, you crazy b******s, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!” was Trump's ominous weekend warning.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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