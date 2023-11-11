US faces threat of rating downgrade as Moody's lowers outlook; 2 reasons why
Moody's is considering downgrading the US due to wider budget deficits and political polarization. The rating agency stated that fiscal deficits will likely remain very large, weakening debt affordability.
The US was threatened with the loss of its last top credit rating on Friday, as Moody’s Investors Service signaled it was inclined to downgrade the nation because of wider budget deficits and political polarization.
