US Fed Chair Jackson Hole 2024 Live Updates: Wall Street awaits Jerome Powell's speech on Aug 23, rate cut signals eyed

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 04:15 PM IST
Nikita Prasad

US Fed Chair Jackson Hole 2024 Live Updates: Wall Street experts believe Powell will shift focus to labor market trends as inflation has cooled consistently in the last few months.

US Fed Chair Jackson Hole 2024 Live Updates: A file photo of Federal Reserve Board chair Jerome Powell

US Fed Chair Jackson Hole 2024 Live Updates: The much-awaited Jackson Hole annual symposium kicked off at Wyoming in the United States of America (USA), with central bankers worldwide assembled to attend the globe's premier economic gathering. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will address the symposium on Friday, August 23, the marquee event for financial markets worldwide.

23 Aug 2024, 04:15 PM IST US Fed Chair Jackson Hole 2024 Live Live: Jerome Powell to deliver speech at 10:00 am IST on Friday, August 23

Wall Street experts believe Powell will shift focus to labor market trends as inflation has cooled consistently in the last few months.

