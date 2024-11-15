US Fed Chair Jerome Powell says no need to rush rate cuts amid strong economy

  • Jerome Powell noted that the economy was not signaling any distress that would necessitate an accelerated pace of rate cuts. On the contrary, he remarked, “if the data allow us to proceed a bit more gradually, that seems to be the prudent course of action.”

Livemint, Written By Ankit Gohel
Published15 Nov 2024, 07:31 AM IST
US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark overnight rate to a 4.5% to 4.75% range at a meeting last week.
US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark overnight rate to a 4.5% to 4.75% range at a meeting last week.(Photo: Reuters)

The US Federal Reserve does not need to rush to cut interest rates due to the ongoing economic growth, a solid job market, and inflation that remains above its 2% target, said Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

According to Powell, the Fed policymakers believe inflation is progressing toward a “sustainable path to 2%” that will enable the US central bank to move monetary policy “over time to a more neutral setting” that isn’t meant to slow the economy, Reuters reported.

However, what might be the neutral rate in the current economic environment, as well as the pace at which the US Federal Reserve might aim to achieve it, remains uncertain.

Also Read | US Fed likely on track for Dec rate cut despite first inflation rise in 7 months

This is particularly relevant as central bankers evaluate the ongoing strength of the economy and consider the potential impacts of the incoming Donald Trump administration's policies — ranging from higher tariffs to reduced immigrant labor — on economic growth and inflation.

At present, Powell noted, the economy is not signaling any distress that would necessitate an accelerated pace of rate cuts. On the contrary, he remarked, “if the data allow us to proceed a bit more gradually, that seems to be the prudent course of action.”

“The economy is not sending any signals that we need to be in a hurry to lower rates. The strength we are currently seeing in the economy gives us the ability to approach our decisions carefully,” Jerome Powell said in prepared remarks delivered at a Dallas Fed event, Reuters reported.

Also Read | Dollar eyes weekly gain on slower Fed easing, inflation outlook

Powell’s remarks led to a rise in yields on shorter-term US Treasury bonds. Traders also pared bets about how far the Fed might cut rates in this cycle.

The US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark overnight rate to a 4.5% to 4.75% range at a meeting last week. As of September officials saw the rate dropping as far as 2.9% in 2026, but investors now see it remaining as high as 3.9%.

Traders still expect the Fed to cut interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point at its December 17-18 meeting.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 07:31 AM IST
Business NewsEconomyUS Fed Chair Jerome Powell says no need to rush rate cuts amid strong economy

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.000.00
      Chennai
      76,861.000.00
      Delhi
      77,013.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.