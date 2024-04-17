US Fed Chair Jerome Powell signals delayed interest rate cuts amid high inflation
Jerome Powell noted that it would likely take more time for officials to gain the necessary confidence that inflation is headed toward the Fed’s 2% goal before lowering borrowing costs.
US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled delayed interest rate cuts after a series of high inflation data, saying that the policymakers would wait longer than previously anticipated to cut rates.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message