The year-on-year decline in China’s exports to the US, which began in April, was exacerbated in August (-33%) after the 90-day pause in the US’s reciprocal tariffs ended. This took a toll on China’s overall exports, which grew 4.4%—the slowest pace since February. However, at the same time, export growth to Africa, Asean nations, and the EU was 25.8%, 22.5% and 10.4%, respectively, in August.