US Fed delivers supersized 50 bps rate cut: FPI inflows to stronger INR- here's how the verdict is ‘good’ for India
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Fed's rate cuts could create favorable conditions for Indian asset classes like gold, which tends to perform well during periods of monetary easing. Additionally, Indian corporates may increase their use of cross-currency swaps to take advantage of lower U.S. interest rates, helping to reduce borrowing costs. This is particularly relevant as the rupee strengthened to 83.6 against the dollar after the Fed’s decision, reflecting the broader market’s reaction to the cut.
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.