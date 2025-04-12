US Fed expects tariff-led inflation to hit 3.5%-4%, GDP to slide below 1%: ‘Unusually wide range of outcomes…’

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday the Trump administration's current trade policies will accelerate inflation this year, while adding that it's critical for the U.S. central bank to prevent longer-run expectations of price pressures from becoming unmoored.

"It's hard to know with any precision how the economy will evolve," Williams said as part of public remarks delivered to the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce. "Given the uncertain effects of recently announced tariffs and other policy changes, there is an unusually wide range of outcomes that could transpire."

In light of that uncertainty tied to President Donald Trump's moves to impose hefty import taxes on a wide range of U.S. trading partners, the economy's strong start to the year is likely to give way toward something less favorable in 2025, Williams said. The Fed will need to watch the data carefully during this period to know how to react with monetary policy, he said.

Williams said he expects the tariffs to push inflation up to between 3.5% and 4% this year, which would represent a marked rise in price pressures from the current level of the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, which was 2.5% on a year-over-year basis in February. The PCE is the Fed's main inflation gauge.

"Given the combination of the slowdown in labor force growth due to reduced immigration and the combined effects of uncertainty and tariffs, I now expect real (gross domestic product) growth will slow considerably from last year's pace," and will come in "somewhat below 1%," while the jobless rate should rise from its current level of 4.2% to between 4.5% and 5%.

Williams noted that he remains committed to getting inflation back to the Fed's 2% target. He said while short-term inflation expectations have risen, longer ones have remained in check, and it's critical that the Fed keep it that way.

His outlook of slowing growth, rising unemployment and much higher inflation is a difficult one for the Fed, as it does not argue for a clear monetary policy response.

Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler on Monday said that some of the recent rise in goods and market-services inflation may be "anticipatory" of the effect of the Trump administration's tariffs, adding that the Fed's focus should be on keeping inflation in check.

"It should be a priority to make sure that inflation doesn't move up," Kugler said at the conclusion of a lecture on inflation dynamics to a Harvard University economics class. She noted that short-term inflation expectations have risen but longer-term they remain well-anchored.

"We want to keep it that way," she said. "We, all colleagues at the Fed, are very committed still to our 2% target and want to keep inflation expectations well anchored, which should be a priority now."

The Fed has kept its policy rate in the 4.25%-4.50% range since December, when it delivered the last of a series of interest-rate cuts aimed at making sure that monetary policy wasn't overly restrictive in the face of what was then falling inflation.