The US Federal Reserve announced its first monetary policy decision for 2025 under the Trump Presidency after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and left the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25-4.50 per cent. The decision comes after US Fed chair Jerome Powell-led rate-setting panel last cut the federal funds rate for three straight meetings after kicking off its policy easing cycle in September 2024 for the first time in four years.