US Fed holds key rates elevated at 23-year high-mark, expects singular 0.25%-point reduction in 2024; 5 key highlights

  • The US central bank has maintained its key overnight interest rate at the 23-year high mark since July 2023, and intends to hold steady until inflation moves consistently to target range

Nikita Prasad
First Published13 Jun 2024
US Fed Meeting Outcome: This file photo shows the US Federal Reserve in Washington, DC.
US Fed Meeting Outcome: This file photo shows the US Federal Reserve in Washington, DC.(Reuters)

The US Federal Reserve announced its fourth interest rate decision for 2024 today (June 12), after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting , where it unanimously voted to leave the key benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the seventh straight meeting, which was broadly in line with Wall Street estimates and market analysts.

The US central bank has maintained its key overnight interest rate at the 23-year high-mark since July 2023. Despite US inflation falling further to the target range in recent months, the Fed does not expect to reduce interest rate until it has ‘’gained greater confidence'' that inflation is moving sustainably towards its two per cent level. 

Follow US Fed Meeting Outcome LIVE Updates: Powell-led FOMC holds key rates steady at 5.25-5.50% for 7th straight meeting

Fed policymakers also slightly raised the US core inflation forecast for this year compared to the forecast given in the previous policy meeting held in May, but stuck to the US gross domestic product (GDP) growth projections for 2024.

'The Committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of two per cent over the longer run. The Committee judges that the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals have moved toward better balance over the past year,'' said the Fed in its statement. 'The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks,'' it added.

US Fed Policy June 2024: Here are 5 key highlights


1.US interest rates at over 2 decade-high

The Fed kicked off an aggressive monetary policy tightening cycle by raising the policy rate by 5.25 percentage points since March 2022 – in one of the swiftest Fed reactions to rising price pressures that had eventually hit a 40-year peak.

 

2.US Fed projects one rate cut in 2024, four reductions in 2025

Fed policymakers signaled they now expect to cut rates only once this year, compared to the three reductions forecast in March, according to the median projection. They now see four cuts in 2025, more than the three previously outlined.

 

3. Fed to slow down pace of balance-sheet runoff starting in June

The US central bank also announced it will scale back the pace at which it is shrinking its balance sheet starting on June 1, allowing only $25 billion in Treasury bonds to run off each month compared to the current $60 billion. Mortgage-backed securities will continue to run off by up to $35 billion monthly.

The central bank has been winding down its holdings since June 2022 — a process known as quantitative tightening. It gradually increased the combined amount of Treasury and mortgage bonds it allowed to run off without being reinvested to a total of $95 billion per month.

The step is meant to ensure the financial system does not run short of reserves as happened in 2019 during the Fed's last round. ‘’With principal payments of agency securities currently running at about $15 billion per month, the total portfolio runoff will be about $40 billion per month,'' said Powell after the May policy decision.

While the move could loosen financial conditions at the margin at a time when the US central bank is trying to keep pressure on the economy, policymakers insist their balance sheet and interest rate tools serve different ends.

 

 

 

 

 

MORE TO COME

 

