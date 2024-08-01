US Fed holds key rates elevated at two-decade high, Powell nods to possible September cut; 5 major takeaways

The US Federal Reserve announced its fifth interest rate decision for 2024 on Thursday, after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, where it unanimously voted to leave the key benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the seventh straight meeting, which was broadly in line with Wall Street estimates and market analysts.
