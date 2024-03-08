US Fed is ‘not far’ from gaining confidence needed to cut interest rates, says Powell
Despite his hesitancy to declare the inflation battle finished, Powell cautioned the Senate panel, as he did before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, that achieving further progress towards the Fed’s 2% target is not assured.
The US Federal Reserve was “not far" from gaining the confidence it needs in falling inflation to begin cutting interest rates, said its Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message