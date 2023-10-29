US Fed, Israel-Hamas, Germany vs Japan: The global events wrap, in charts
Summary
- The US Fed is likely to keep the interest rate unchanged this week despite having signalled one more hike, while the Israel-Hamas conflict could have ripple effects on the world economy.
In the latest monthly update on key global events, we explain what’s going on with the US monetary policy ahead of the next review this week, why Germany is likely to surpass Japan as the world’s third-largest economy soon, and what has shaped the sharp recovery of Pakistan’s rupee in recent weeks. This monthly feature by Plain Facts uses charts and analysis to illustrate how each story is creating ripples at the global level, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and how it could possibly impact India.