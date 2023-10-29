US Fed, Israel-Hamas, Germany vs Japan: The global events wrap, in charts

In the latest monthly update on key global events, we explain what’s going on with the US monetary policy ahead of the next review this week, why Germany is likely to surpass Japan as the world’s third-largest economy soon, and what has shaped the sharp recovery of Pakistan’s rupee in recent weeks. This monthly feature by Plain Facts uses charts and analysis to illustrate how each story is creating ripples at the global level, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and how it could possibly impact India.

1. Staying put

After hiking the benchmark interest rate sharply over the past year and a half, the US Federal Reserve may once again choose to hold it at the 5.25-5.5% range for the second successive time in its upcoming decision on 1 November. While inflation has nearly halved since October last year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said it is still “too high" and the aim is to bring it down to the 2% target level. Since its last meeting in September, Fed officials have indicated a policy of ‘higher-for-longer’ interest rate regime, which means a cut is unlikely to happen anytime soon. The minutes of that meeting did indicate one more hike to bring the inflation down but analysts do not expect it to come for now. The higher-for-longer US policy may impact monetary policies in several countries, including India, which have also paused their interest rate hikes, and they could be forced to stay hawkish amid hardening bond yields.

2. Germany’s ascent

Despite Germany's economic activity showing signs of stagnation, the country is expected to surpass Japan within the next two months to become the world’s third largest economy, according to latest projections by the International Monetary Fund. While Germany has maintained a steady rate of growth, Japan witnessed a sharp decline in its nominal GDP in 2014 and 2015 and again in 2021, which has given the former an advantage. Despite having experienced a prolonged period of slow growth, Japan had maintained the tag of ‘second largest economy’ until 2010, before being dislodged by then fast-growing China. In real terms, Japan is projected to grow 2% in 2023, while Germany is expected to contract 0.5%. However, the depreciation in Japan’s yen will give Germany a leg up. Going ahead, India is expected to leave both Germany and Japan behind to become the third largest economy by 2030.

3. Israel-Hamas conflict

How the global markets behave in November will be shaped by the signals from the war and the resulting humanitarian crisis in West Asia. The world had barely emerged from the disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, when renewed conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas entered as a threat to world peace and economy. The conflict goes back to the mid-20th century, but the current one that started on 7 October has already left 1,400 Israelis and over 5,000 Palestinians dead. International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has expressed worries over the conflict and said, “What we see is more jitters in what has already been an anxious world." While the ongoing conflict has not had the economic disruptions that were seen immediately after the Russia-Ukraine war began, there are chances of inflationary pressures remaining firm and even a possible recession, should more countries join the conflict.

4. Pak rupee’s rebound

Mired in political turmoil and economic slowdown, the Pakistani rupee had seen a sharp depreciation this year, plummeting to a record low of 307.1 against the US dollar on 5 September. However, crackdowns on illicit dollar trade have led to a sharp rebound in the rupee’s value since then, making it the world’s top performing currency in October, especially at a time when other Asian nations have witnessed a depreciation in their currencies due to the US Fed’s hawkish stance. The rupee is now hovering around 280 against the dollar and is expected to strengthen further. However, the overall situation is far from improving in the country, where inflation is currently above 30%. The International Monetary Fund in July had transferred $1.2 billion to Pakistan as part of a nine-month $3-billion bailout programme to support the ailing economy. With the rupee recovering, the country may see some moderation in inflationary pressures.

5. Elsewhere: Cricket World Cup

The men’s Cricket World Cup is currently underway in India and all eyes are on which country will lift the cup on 19 November. South Africa and India have emerged as the strongest teams so far, followed by New Zealand and Australia. Bangladesh and England are currently the worst performing teams. Since the first World Cup in 1975, Australia has won five times, West Indies and India twice each, and Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka once each. The newest entrant, Afghanistan, has pulled off surprise wins over England and Pakistan, putting the latter into a must-win situation in each of their upcoming matches in order to reach the semi-finals. India and Australia were among the favourites entering the tournament, while South Africa and New Zealand have also emerged as strong contenders after winning most of the matched played so far.