US Fed, Israel-Hamas, Germany vs Japan: The global events wrap, in charts

1. Staying put

After hiking the benchmark interest rate sharply over the past year and a half, the US Federal Reserve may once again choose to hold it at the 5.25-5.5% range for the second successive time in its upcoming decision on 1 November. While inflation has nearly halved since October last year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said it is still “too high" and the aim is to bring it down to the 2% target level. Since its last meeting in September, Fed officials have indicated a policy of ‘higher-for-longer’ interest rate regime, which means a cut is unlikely to happen anytime soon. The minutes of that meeting did indicate one more hike to bring the inflation down but analysts do not expect it to come for now. The higher-for-longer US policy may impact monetary policies in several countries, including India, which have also paused their interest rate hikes, and they could be forced to stay hawkish amid hardening bond yields.

