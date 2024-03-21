US Fed keeps benchmark rates steady at 23-year high-mark, projects 3 rate cuts in 2024: 5 key highlights
The US central bank has maintained its key overnight interest rate at the 23-year high mark since July, but has signaled three rate cuts in 2024, despite stick inflation.
The US Federal Reserve announced its interest rate decision today after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, and unanimously voted to leave the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the fifth straight meeting, in line with Street estimates.