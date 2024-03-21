The US Federal Reserve announced its interest rate decision today after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, and unanimously voted to leave the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the fifth straight meeting, in line with Street estimates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The US central bank has maintained its key overnight interest rate at the 23-year high mark since July, but has signaled three rate cuts in 2024, despite sticky inflation. Fed policymakers foresee fewer rate cuts in 2025, and slightly raised the US inflation forecasts.

However, it also added in its statement, ‘’The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward two per cent.'' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

