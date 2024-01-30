US Federal Reserve likely to debate over balance sheet tightening process; here's why
A readout of the US central bank's final meeting of 2023 showed several policymakers were ready to kick off discussion about how to stop the quantitative tightening process that has seen roughly $1.3 trillion of bonds roll off a balance sheet that topped out at around $9 trillion in mid-2022.
Decision time is close at hand for the Federal Reserve to plan the mechanics of how it ends the winddown of a balance sheet that remains swollen by historic standards.
