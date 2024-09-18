US Fed lowers policy rate by ½ percentage point from 23-year high, signals additional 50 bps cuts; 5 key takeaways

The US Federal Reserve announced its sixth policy decision for 2024 on Wednesday, September 18, after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. For the first time in four years, US Fed chair Jerome Powell-led rate-setting panel slashed its benchmark interest rate by (½) half a percentage point or 50 basis points (bps) to 4.75 per cent—5 per cent.

The US central bank maintained the key interest rate elevated at the 23-year high mark for 12 consecutive months since July 2023 to combat the worst inflation outbreak in almost 40 years. In its policy statement, Fed policymakers said FOMC gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward the two per cent target level. It added that the “risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are roughly balanced.”

US Fed Policy September 2024: Here are 5 key highlights

1.US interest rates slashed for first time in four years The Fed kicked off an aggressive monetary policy tightening cycle by raising the policy rate by 5.25 percentage points since March 2022—in one of the swiftest Fed reactions to rising price pressures that eventually hit a four-decade high peak.

The Fed’s rate hikes have helped lower annual inflation from a peak of 9.1 per cent in June 2022 to 3.2 per cent. However, high rates have made borrowing costlier for businesses and households. Policymakers must keep rates high enough to slow spending and defeat high inflation without derailing the economy.