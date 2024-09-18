US Fed lowers policy rate by ½ percentage point from 23-year high, signals additional 50 bps cuts; 5 key takeaways

  • The US Federal Reserve has slashed its key interest rate by 50 bps to 4.75 per cent-5 per cent after keeping it elevated at the 23-year high mark for 12 straight months.

Nikita Prasad
Published18 Sep 2024, 11:58 PM IST
US Fed Meeting Live: Powell-led FOMC slashed the benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2020 (FILES)This file photo shows the US Federal Reserve in Washington, DC.AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER/FILES
US Fed Meeting Live: Powell-led FOMC slashed the benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2020 (FILES)This file photo shows the US Federal Reserve in Washington, DC.AFP PHOTO/Karen BLEIER/FILES

The US Federal Reserve announced its sixth policy decision for 2024 on Wednesday, September 18, after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. For the first time in four years, US Fed chair Jerome Powell-led rate-setting panel slashed its benchmark interest rate by (½) half a percentage point or 50 basis points (bps) to 4.75 per cent—5 per cent. 

The US central bank maintained the key interest rate elevated at the 23-year high mark for 12 consecutive months since July 2023 to combat the worst inflation outbreak in almost 40 years. In its policy statement, Fed policymakers said FOMC gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward the two per cent target level. It added that the “risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are roughly balanced.”

 

US Fed Policy September 2024: Here are 5 key highlights

 

1.US interest rates slashed for first time in four years 

The Fed kicked off an aggressive monetary policy tightening cycle by raising the policy rate by 5.25 percentage points since March 2022—in one of the swiftest Fed reactions to rising price pressures that eventually hit a four-decade high peak.

The Fed’s rate hikes have helped lower annual inflation from a peak of 9.1 per cent in June 2022 to 3.2 per cent. However, high rates have made borrowing costlier for businesses and households. Policymakers must keep rates high enough to slow spending and defeat high inflation without derailing the economy.

 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 11:58 PM IST
Business NewsEconomyUS Fed lowers policy rate by ½ percentage point from 23-year high, signals additional 50 bps cuts; 5 key takeaways

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    213.10
    03:43 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    5.35 (2.58%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    131.25
    03:59 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -1.8 (-1.35%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    168.45
    03:57 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.1 (-1.23%)

    Tata Steel

    150.60
    03:59 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.2 (-1.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Graphite India

    586.20
    03:50 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    51.2 (9.57%)

    Torrent Power

    1,933.10
    03:41 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    153.15 (8.6%)

    HEG

    2,288.90
    03:51 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    177.4 (8.4%)

    Alkyl Amines Chemicals

    2,372.50
    03:57 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    156.5 (7.06%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,100.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,130.00-150.00
      Delhi
      73,510.00180.00
      Kolkata
      73,540.00250.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue