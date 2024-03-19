US Fed meet begins today: 3 key things that may influence Fed's interest rate decision and more
US Fed meet begins today: Market awaits US Federal Reserve rate decision on March 20. Analysts predict rate cuts may start in June based on macroeconomic data.
US Fed meet begins today: The market does not anticipate any surprises from the US Federal Reserve in terms of rate adjustments, yet all attention remains focused on the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) interest rate decision scheduled for Wednesday, March 20.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message