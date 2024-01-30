US Fed meet begins today: What to expect from the Fed?

The two-day policy meeting of the US Federal Reserve is to begin on Tuesday, January 30, with the outcome due on Wednesday, January 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While it is anticipated that the Fed will maintain unchanged rates this time, there are high expectations that the US central bank will provide signals regarding its intentions to commence rate reductions.

The majority of experts now anticipate the US Federal Reserve to initiate rate cuts starting in May or June. This expectation takes into account the resilient US job market and inflation, which continues to surpass the Fed's 2 per cent target. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"On one hand, inflation numbers continue to surprise to the downside. The Fed’s preferred gauge decelerated to 2.9 per cent in December, crossing below 3 per cent for the first time since early 2021, according to data published Friday. On the other, consumer spending continues to be surprisingly robust. It’s undoubtedly getting a boost from the downdraft in inflation, but the strength still may keep some worried that price pressures could mount once again," reported Bloomberg.

What to expect from the Fed's January meet? While a status quo on interest rates is widely expected, experts say the focus will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's commentary on inflation trajectory.

Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research and SAMCO Securities said it is almost certain that interest rates are going to remain unchanged in this meeting. However, the probability of rate cuts in March has also dropped below 50 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This indicates that the market anticipates rate cuts to commence only in the May meeting, with a current probability of 91 per cent. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

"We believe that rate cuts are likely to happen only in the second half of 2024. Investors will want to focus on the Fed’s stance on rate cuts and the commentary thereof given that the GDP growth for the Dec-23 quarter was much stronger at 3.3 per cent instead of an estimate of 2 per cent," said Sheth.

The market has discounted a status quo on rates this time so the Fed outcome on January 31 may not influence the market mood significantly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gaurang Shah, Senior Vice President at Geojit Financial Services does not expect the market to react significantly to the Fed meet outcome this time.

"Depending upon the statements, the market should have a major reaction but like always in the past, I don't think it's going to have any meaningful impact on the markets. A major reaction could be possible depending upon which way the comment is," said Shah.

Shah said investors should focus more on fundamentals as it is difficult to predict when the Fed will start cutting rates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I think we will have to wait for the statements and outcomes of the future meets. It is difficult to preempt as to when they will start cutting the rates but I think we should concentrate more on our domestic data points," Shah said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

