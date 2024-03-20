US Fed Meet Live Updates: The US Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision today (March 20) after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. According to Wall Street estimates, the US central bank is likely to leave the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the fourth straight meeting.
The rate-setting panel ended its first policy-setting meeting of the year and unanimously voted to hold the policy rate at the 23-year high mark, but said it "does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward two per cent."
After raising the policy rate by 5.25 percentage points since March of 2022 in one of the swiftest Fed reactions to rising price pressures, the central bank has now kept the policy rate on hold since July as inflation edges closer to its target.
Stay tuned to our US Fed Meeting Live blog for the latest updates on FOMC meeting outcome.
Most analysts predict that the Federal Reserve will align its monetary policy with macroeconomic data, suggesting that the central bank may not provide a clear timeline for rate cuts. However, there is widespread anticipation that rate cuts could begin as early as June.
‘’All eyes are on the US Fed’s commentary late today and Existing home sales data to be released on Thursday. Markets are expected to remain in consolidation mode due to several events and would keenly track on the US Fed commentary which would provide direction on its future rate action,'' said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
The US Federal Reserve will announce its second policy decision on March 20. The US central bank has lifted its key lending rate to a 23-year high of between 5.25 and 5.50 per cent as part of a long-running battle to bring high inflation back down firmly to its long-term target of two per cent.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!